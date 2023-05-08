PHILADELPHIA — James Harden had a new friend he called his good-luck charm in the arena and the grit he needed to turn in a vintage effort — in the form of tying and winning shots —for the 76ers.

Looking down-and-out in the previous two games, Good Game James saved the 76ers in Game 4.

Harden hit the floater with 16 seconds left in regulation that tied the game, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Sixers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday.

“I just want to win,” Harden said. “Today was do-or-die for us.”

The 76ers tied their playoff series at 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday.

Harden won the game in front of John Hao, a paralyzed Michigan State shooting survivor who developed a long-distance friendship with the 10-time All-Star. Harden invited Hao to a game as soon as he was able to travel.

“He’s strong, he’s bouncing back, he’s recovering very well,” Harden said. “I feel like it’s my job to give him that light, that smile that he deserves. Hopefully today was one of those days where he can smile.”

Harden waved over Hao and signed his game-worn sneakers moments after Marcus Smart’s potential winner was a tick too late. The 76ers are now guaranteed to return home for Game 6 on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown said his poor defensive read when he ditched Harden to try and double Joel Embiid was a pivotal moment.

“It’s a gamble at the wrong time and a big shot by James Harden,” he said. “That’s my fault. I take full accountability.”

The Celtics did almost all they could to snuff out that chance. Smart and Jayson Tatum keyed a Celtics rally from 15 points down with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Boston’s fun began in the fourth when Smart and Brown buried consecutive 3-pointers and Tatum attacked the rim for a bucket that wiped out an eight-point hole in 90 seconds. Al Horford put them ahead 98-90 — on a possession that started on the other end when Tyrese Maxey had his shot blocked — and shimmied for the crowd as boos rained on him.

Yes, the 76ers had home court but fans tensed up as memories all those second-round exits since 2001 stirred inside the building. Smart and Malcolm Brogdon hit consecutive 3s for a 105-100 lead.

But it was P.J. Tucker, the heart and guts of the Sixers, who again did the dirty work on a defensive rebound and a bucket. He made the free throw with 1:05 left and the tie game gave the Sixers new life.

Smart hit two free throws and Harden tied it 107-all to guarantee a thriller.

Suns even series with Nuggets

PHOENIX — The Denver Nuggets — understandably — were putting a huge share of their defensive pressure and attention on Phoenix’s high-scoring duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night.

“We were trying to make other guys beat us not named Booker, not named Durant,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained.

Landry Shamet obliged.

Shamet made four crucial 3-pointers in the final period, Booker and Durant both scored 36 points, and the Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124 to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece.

Booker also finished with a playoff career-high 12 assists, including a few to Shamet, who finished with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Shamet had scored 14 points the entire postseason before Sunday.

“Just making quick decisions, just trying to make the defense pay,” Booker said.

The series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Denver lost despite a huge game from MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic, who poured in 53 points on 20-of-30 shooting.

Jokic used his physical play to knock down several big buckets, even ripping the ball away from Suns owner Mat Ishbia at one point after the ball went out of bounds, which earned the Nuggets All-Star a technical foul.

The Suns took a 98-92 lead into the fourth quarter after a scoring flurry from Booker, who had 17 points in the third. Phoenix wouldn’t trail in the fourth, though Denver didn’t go quietly.

The Nuggets trailed 116-106 with 4:55 remaining but never panicked, slowly cutting into the lead. They pulled within 123-120 with 22.4 seconds left but TJ Warren made two free throws to push the margin back to five.

Booker — averaging 37 points on 60% shooting in these playoffs — was hot once again, shooting 14 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray added 28 points and seven assists for the Nuggets.

Suns point guard Chris Paul missed his second straight game with a strained left groin suffered during Game 2.

The Suns took a 63-61 lead by halftime. Jokic had 24 points for the Nuggets before the break while Durant had 21 for the Suns.