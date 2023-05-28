Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 9-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after being involved in a horrific car accident at the intersection of Bojangles and the Five Lane in Marion in January.

And his father, who was driving the car that caused the accident, has been charged in the incident.

Brandon Pierce Love, 31, of Kathy Street, Marion, was indicted by a grand jury in March on one count each of misdemeanor child abuse, felony child abuse and aggressive driving. Five people were injured that day, including Love’s two young children and himself.

The indictment states that on Jan. 3, “being the parent of McKenna Love…allowed a substantial risk of physical injury upon that child than accidental means by aggressive driving, running (a) red light, and illegal passing while failing to ensure the child was in proper child restraining resulting in a collision and (the) child being injured.” The indictment continues to say that Love, “operate(d) a motor vehicle…while speeding 70 in a 45 mph zone…and drove carelessly and heedlessly in willful or wanton disregard of the rights and safety of others in that the defendant, while speeding, ran through a red light…and did overtake and pass another vehicle proceeding in the same direction…failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right when the two vehicles approach and entered an intersection from different highways at approximately the same time.”

McKenna, who is 6, was released from the hospital a week after the incident, however her brother Zach, 9, has not been as fortunate as he continues to be in critical condition at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

For the indictment of felony child abuse, Love faces charges for his son’s injuries as it states that he showed a “reckless disregard for human life by failing to properly restrain the passenger minor child, speeding 70 in a 45 mph zone, illegal passing and running a red light, resulting in a motor vehicle collision, in the care of Brandon Love. The defendant’s act resulted in serious physical injury, traumatic brain injury, complete loss of use of the right eye, and broken bones to the child.”

The collision occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the intersection of North Main Street (or the five lane) and McDowell High Drive. Police said at the time of the incident that a 2014 Ford truck, occupied by two juveniles, one legally licensed 16-year-old and a 15-year-old passenger, were leaving McDowell High School.

According to numerous witnesses, the truck had a green light and was attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto North Main Street, or the five lane. It was at this point a 2006 Ford SUV driven by Love was traveling south on North Main Street. Love did not stop for the red light in his direction and traveled into the intersection where the two vehicles collided. None of the victims involved in the wreck were wearing a seat belt, according to the press release.

When the collision occurred, both the driver and the passenger of the Ford truck were ejected out of the passenger side door. After the ejection, both of those occupants came to rest in the grass on the shoulder of the road beside First Citizens Bank. After the collision, the SUV traveled into the oncoming lanes and back into his lane of travel before coming to rest on the shoulder near Bojangles. McDowell County EMS transported a total of five patients to Mission Hospital. Numerous injuries were sustained by occupants in both vehicles, the press release states.

Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence was asked about the charges filed, and he responded with this statement:

“I think everyone including us would love to know why he drove the way he did on that particular day,” Lawrence said. “I would venture to say we will never get a true answer to that question. We rely on the evidence that we have and we know that the children were not belted in the car, which was negligent on his part or any parent that does not restrain their children. That was what generated the child abuse charge. We also know that he was speeding, ran a red light and passed a car in the turning lane which generated the aggressive driving charge.”

Zach remains in critical condition since the accident. He was in a coma for three months and suffered a broken collar bone, arm, ribs, and blindness in his eyes. His mother, Nicole Love, posted recently on a Facebook page dedicated to “Zach’s Journey” that he underwent a 22-hour brain surgery where they placed skin from his thigh on his head. However, the surgery resulted in a blood clot and the skin had to be removed.

She recently spoke to The McDowell News to share an update of her son’s condition. She said he is currently at Duke University fighting for his life. “I hope Zach comes back to his old, normal, goofy self. I just want him to say, ‘I love you, Mom,’” Nicole said. “My kids are my world. Everything I do in life is for them. I wish I could have been there that day and taken the pain so Zach didn’t have to.”

According to Nicole, she and Brandon were separated at the time of the incident. She said she had taken a restraining order out on him for domestic violence on Dec. 17, which a judge granted for 10 days. However, that order was lifted when another judge requested the two needed to co-parent, Nicole said. Nicole said it was less than a week later the wreck happened. The McDowell News has not verified this information. “As far as Brandon is concerned, these charges are a reflection of his actions,” Nicole said.

Brandon was recently released from the hospital and is undergoing therapy for a broken leg, Nicole said. There has been very little communication between the two parents since the incident occurred. She is thankful for the community, who has surrounded her family with love since the accident, including Zach and McKenna’s school, Eastfield Global Magnet School.

“I would like to thank the community for stepping up and being a family to me and my three kids,” Nicole said. “The teachers and staff at Eastfield have gone above and beyond for us,” Nicole said. “Zach is a “goofy, class clown, who wants all the attention whether positive or negative, who loves food,” and had to sweep his classroom every day from his muddy shoes and life as a “country boy.”

The McDowell News attempted to reach out to Brandon and his family, who did not respond to multiple requests for a statement. A court date has not be set.