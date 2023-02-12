CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia coach Tony Bennett said he didn't know what happened on the final play of regulation in the eighth-ranked Cavaliers' 69-62 overtime victory against Duke.

Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer didn't, either — and he was left fuming.

"I still would like an explanation exactly," Scheyer said after the game. "I don't have clarity on that."

Duke (17-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) appeared poised to win when Kyle Filipowski drove to the basket on the final play of regulation Saturday and two defenders contested his shot. Officials initially whistled a foul, drawing thunderous disapproval from fans, but waved it off after a lengthy review — a decision the ACC later said was incorrect.

On the play, which started with 1.2 seconds left, Filipowski drove from the left side and officials called a foul. Replays showed Reece Beekman appeared to get a clean block on the shot but also made enough body contact to knock Filipowski to the floor.

"He made a big-time play attacking the basket, and there's no doubt he's knocking down those free throws in my mind," Scheyer said.

"They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer and you can see the ball left his hands before point zero," Scheyer said of the officials. "So I don't know exactly what the rule is."

The league issued a statement hours later, saying officials applied rules incorrectly and that Filipowski should have been sent to the line for two free throws.

According to the league, officials had determined after a review that a foul by Virginia's Ryan Dunn had been committed after time expired. But the NCAA rule book states that the ball being in flight made it a live play with players in those situations being considered "an airborne shooter," which should have led to free throws, according to the statement.

Instead, it was Armaan Franklin making the big shot, a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime to finish a 23-point performance. Franklin said he was initially out of position for the play, but adjusted and point guard Kihei Clark found him.

"I saw them kind of like mashed up on the side with Kihei on the wing, and I just ran to the corner. His man didn't switch off. I just had an open corner look and I shoot a million of those a day," he said.

Clark added 16 points and five assists and Ben Vander Plas scored 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3), who won despite a 9-for-22 performance from the free throw line. Vander Plas also was credited with drawing 11 of the 24 fouls whistled against Duke.

Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Tyrese Proctor had 14. Filipowski, who averages 15.5 points, was scoreless.

Trailing 58-53, Duke got a driving basket from Roach with 1:31 left and a 3-pointer by Jacob Grandison from in front of the Blue Devils' bench to tie it with 50 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation.

Vander Plas drew a huge ovation when he made a pair of free throws to open the overtime scoring. At that point, Virginia had missed nine of 12 from the line. Clark's driving basket and another free throw gave the Cavaliers a 63-58 lead, and two baskets by Proctor were all the Blue Devils managed in the extra period.

Duke, now 2-6 in league road games, became the 39th consecutive ACC opponent to fail to reach 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers used an 8-0 run to lead 54-51 with just under five minutes to play. Ryan Young hit a pair of free throws to pull Duke within a point, but after Virginia failed to score, the Blue Devils committed their third shot clock violation of the game with 3:29 left.

Virginia used a 14-5 run spanning the halves to take a 35-30 lead, but Duke responded with a 19-9 run that featured eight points by Dariq Whitehead, who had missed the past four games with an ankle injury.

UNC hits 15 3s, beats Clemson 91-71

CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71 on Saturday.

Bacot posted his 15th double-double of the season and 64th of his career as the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got, taking just two shots in 32 minutes against the defense of Leaky Black.

Bacot restored a double-digit lead with the first basket of the second half and the Tar Heels, hitting eight of their first nine shots, built a 19-point bulge with the aid of four 3-pointers, two from Love. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:23 to go after an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers by Puff Johnson, Love and Davis.

Love scored 12 points in the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers that boosted North Carolina into a 22-17 lead. Bacot had 10 points and nine rebounds and the Tar Heels led 42-33 at halftime.

North Carolina is host to Miami on Monday. Clemson is host to Florida State on Wednesday.

Miami gets 93-85 win over Louisville

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night. Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami could not shake off the conference's last-place team until Pack's 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. Isaiah Wong and Norchad Omier finished with 21 points each and Jordan Miller added 10 for the Hurricanes. El Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and had five assists while Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 18 for the Cardinals.