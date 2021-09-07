AFC clearly the deeper, more powerful conference for 2021 season

“We have to go out here every single day and work as hard as we can and not take any days for granted. Because at the end of the day ... it’s a crowded race, it’s kind of like a horse race ... . You got to keep going on.

“It’s not one of those deals where you can get ahead early and think you can slack off. No, every single day we have to put the work in and not necessarily really get caught up on who’s 5-0 early in the year, just keeping our heads down working and we’ll see where we’re at at the end of the year.”

Added Browns safety John Johnson III, who jumped conferences this season, signing with Cleveland as a free agent after four years with the Rams:

“You got some big-time contenders — even just in this division alone. And then you look at Buffalo and Kansas City and you never know who else in that division with Kansas City can come alive. ... So, I think it is pretty competitive, and it’s a different game.”

A different game in every way, because the continuing COVID-19 pandemic likely will be a competitive factor as the NFL plays a 17-game regular season for the first time.