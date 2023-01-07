 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

agate - H.S. Basketball MUST RUN

  • 0

; H.S. BASKETBALL

; Friday’s box scores

; BOYS

; DRAUGHN 77, ROSMAN 32

R; 4; 9; 8; 11—32

D; 18; 24; 20; 15—77

; Rosman

Marley McCall 19, Eubanks 5, Abram 4, Meece 4

; Draughn (6-7, 4-1)

John Robert Abernathy 12, Ethan Miller 12, D’Andre Moore 12, Eli Pritchard 10, McElyea 9, Tillery 8, Elkins 6, Silver 4, Cooper 2, Wooden 2

; EAST BURKE 52, BUNKER HILL 42

EB; 3; 17; 11; 21—52

BH; 18; 7; 8; 9—42

; East Burke (2-9, 1-3)

Barger Shook 18, Caleb Hudson 11, Sylas Coleman 10, Cox 5, Cline 4, Crawford 2, Dellinger 1, Mast 1

; Bunker Hill

Charles Murray 13, Elijah Boston 11, Robinson 7, Brice 4, Watts 3, Mack 2, Weaver 2

; FREEDOM 75, HIBRITEN 60

F; 22; 14; 16; 23—75

H; 12; 21; 13; 14—60

; Freedom (11-3, 1-0)

Amore Connelly 36, Mekhi Harris 15, Dellinger 9, McNaughton 8, Lytle 7

; Hibriten

Kobe Hood 23, Jaiver Maxwell 16, Battle 8, Willis 5, Bowers 3, Vaught 3, Felder 2

; R-S CENTRAL 53, PATTON 39

RSC; 12; 12; 19; 10—53

P; 11; 10; 8; 10—39

; R-S Central

Mikey Wilkins 17, Isaiah Hipp 11, Ladarien Harbison 10, Coston 6, Baker 5, S. Wilkins 4

; Patton (6-7, 2-1)

Brady Chamberlain 12, Bostain 8, Perry 7, Clarke 6, Rutherford 4, Hartman 2

; GIRLS

; ROSMAN 71, DRAUGHN 29

R; 23; 26; 10; 12—71

D; 10; 5; 8; 6—29

; Rosman

Alissa Cheek 22, Lexi Powell 21, Kyndall Harrison 12, Aiken 4, Carnathan 4, Harrison 4, Moretz 4

; Draughn (9-5, 4-1)

Aubrie Snyder 11, Powell 5, Cozort 4, Rector 4, E. Abernathy 2, Cook 2, Holder 1

; EAST BURKE 58, BUNKER HILL 12

EB; 19; 20; 15; 4—58

BH; 2; 3; 5; 2—12

; East Burke (10-1, 4-0)

Braelyn Stilwell 15, Aubree Grigg 11, Bostain 9, Lawing 9, Turner 5, Coble 3, McDowell 3, McNeil 3

; Bunker Hill

.LaFone 5, Burch 4, Morales 3

; HIBRITEN 47, FREEDOM 37

F; 13; 3; 13; 8—37

H; 14; 16; 3; 14—47

; Freedom (9-5, 0-1)

Peyton Caldwell 14, Statlee McGee 11, Whitaker 6, Demiter 4, Gladden 2

; Hibriten

Emma Poarch 14, Katie Story 13, Zoey Walker 10, Brown 4, Boggs 3, Wike 2, Oliver 1

; PATTON 57, R-S CENTRAL 15

RSC; 3; 7; 4; 1—15

P; 14; 23; 14; 6—57

; R-S Central

Petty 5, Samuels 5, Magers 4, Marshall 1

; Patton (1-13, 1-2)

Kelsey Powell 14, Karson Pinkerton 12, Lindsey Devine 11, Savanna Pinkerton 11, Skelly 3, Beckmann 2, Berry 2, Mosteller 2

; SPORTS ON TV

; Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

; Today

; COLLEGE BASKETBALL

; Noon

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

; 1 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio State at Maryland

; 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida

; 3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

; 5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Arizona State

; 6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Pennsylvania State

; COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

; Noon

ACCN — Florida State at Boston College

CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

; 1 p.m.

BSS — Virginia Tech at Miami

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi State

PAC12N — Oregon State at Arizona State

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

; 2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

; 3 p.m.

BSS — Virginia at North Carolina State

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma

PAC12N — Washington at Washington State

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

; 4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

; 5 p.m.

PAC12N — Southern California at California-Los Angeles

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

; 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

PAC12N — Stanford at California

; COLLEGE FOOTBALL

; 2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Playoffs: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, Championship, Frisco, Texas

; COLLEGE WRESTLING

; 2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

; 4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

; GOLF

; 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

; 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

; HORSE RACING

; 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

; IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

; 10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Pre-Tournament: United States vs. Sweden, Ostersund, Sweden

; NBA

; 5 p.m.

BSSE — Carolina at Indiana

; NBA G-LEAGUE

; 4 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite

; NFL

; 1 p.m.

CBS — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

FOX — Carolina at New Orleans

; 4:25 p.m.

CBS — New York Giants at Philadelphia

FOX — Dallas at Washington

; 8:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Green Bay

; NHL

; 3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Dallas

; RODEO

; 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York

; TENNIS

; 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals

; 6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

; 6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

