agate - H.S. Basketball MUST RUN

; H.S. BASKETBALL
; Friday’s box scores
; BOYS
; DRAUGHN 77, ROSMAN 32
R; 4; 9; 8; 11—32
D; 18; 24; 20; 15—77
; Rosman
Marley McCall 19, Eubanks 5, Abram 4, Meece 4
; Draughn (6-7, 4-1)
John Robert Abernathy 12, Ethan Miller 12, D’Andre Moore 12, Eli Pritchard 10, McElyea 9, Tillery 8, Elkins 6, Silver 4, Cooper 2, Wooden 2
; EAST BURKE 52, BUNKER HILL 42
EB; 3; 17; 11; 21—52
BH; 18; 7; 8; 9—42
; East Burke (2-9, 1-3)
Barger Shook 18, Caleb Hudson 11, Sylas Coleman 10, Cox 5, Cline 4, Crawford 2, Dellinger 1, Mast 1
; Bunker Hill
Charles Murray 13, Elijah Boston 11, Robinson 7, Brice 4, Watts 3, Mack 2, Weaver 2
; FREEDOM 75, HIBRITEN 60
F; 22; 14; 16; 23—75
H; 12; 21; 13; 14—60
; Freedom (11-3, 1-0)
Amore Connelly 36, Mekhi Harris 15, Dellinger 9, McNaughton 8, Lytle 7
; Hibriten
Kobe Hood 23, Jaiver Maxwell 16, Battle 8, Willis 5, Bowers 3, Vaught 3, Felder 2
; R-S CENTRAL 53, PATTON 39
RSC; 12; 12; 19; 10—53
P; 11; 10; 8; 10—39
; R-S Central
Mikey Wilkins 17, Isaiah Hipp 11, Ladarien Harbison 10, Coston 6, Baker 5, S. Wilkins 4
; Patton (6-7, 2-1)
Brady Chamberlain 12, Bostain 8, Perry 7, Clarke 6, Rutherford 4, Hartman 2
; GIRLS
; ROSMAN 71, DRAUGHN 29
R; 23; 26; 10; 12—71
D; 10; 5; 8; 6—29
; Rosman
Alissa Cheek 22, Lexi Powell 21, Kyndall Harrison 12, Aiken 4, Carnathan 4, Harrison 4, Moretz 4
; Draughn (9-5, 4-1)
Aubrie Snyder 11, Powell 5, Cozort 4, Rector 4, E. Abernathy 2, Cook 2, Holder 1
; EAST BURKE 58, BUNKER HILL 12
EB; 19; 20; 15; 4—58
BH; 2; 3; 5; 2—12
; East Burke (10-1, 4-0)
Braelyn Stilwell 15, Aubree Grigg 11, Bostain 9, Lawing 9, Turner 5, Coble 3, McDowell 3, McNeil 3
; Bunker Hill
.LaFone 5, Burch 4, Morales 3
; HIBRITEN 47, FREEDOM 37
F; 13; 3; 13; 8—37
H; 14; 16; 3; 14—47
; Freedom (9-5, 0-1)
Peyton Caldwell 14, Statlee McGee 11, Whitaker 6, Demiter 4, Gladden 2
; Hibriten
Emma Poarch 14, Katie Story 13, Zoey Walker 10, Brown 4, Boggs 3, Wike 2, Oliver 1
; PATTON 57, R-S CENTRAL 15
RSC; 3; 7; 4; 1—15
P; 14; 23; 14; 6—57
; R-S Central
Petty 5, Samuels 5, Magers 4, Marshall 1
; Patton (1-13, 1-2)
Kelsey Powell 14, Karson Pinkerton 12, Lindsey Devine 11, Savanna Pinkerton 11, Skelly 3, Beckmann 2, Berry 2, Mosteller 2
; SPORTS ON TV
; Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
; Today
; COLLEGE BASKETBALL
; Noon
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana
; 1 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio State at Maryland
; 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida
; 3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati
; 5 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Arizona State
; 6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Pennsylvania State
; COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
; Noon
ACCN — Florida State at Boston College
CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
; 1 p.m.
BSS — Virginia Tech at Miami
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi State
PAC12N — Oregon State at Arizona State
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
; 2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island
; 3 p.m.
BSS — Virginia at North Carolina State
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
PAC12N — Washington at Washington State
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
; 4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton
; 5 p.m.
PAC12N — Southern California at California-Los Angeles
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
; 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
PAC12N — Stanford at California
; COLLEGE FOOTBALL
; 2 p.m.
ABC — FCS Playoffs: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, Championship, Frisco, Texas
; COLLEGE WRESTLING
; 2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
; 4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
; GOLF
; 4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
; 6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
; HORSE RACING
; 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
; IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
; 10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Pre-Tournament: United States vs. Sweden, Ostersund, Sweden
; NBA
; 5 p.m.
BSSE — Carolina at Indiana
; NBA G-LEAGUE
; 4 p.m.
NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite
; NFL
; 1 p.m.
CBS — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
FOX — Carolina at New Orleans
; 4:25 p.m.
CBS — New York Giants at Philadelphia
FOX — Dallas at Washington
; 8:20 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Green Bay
; NHL
; 3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Dallas
; RODEO
; 8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York
; TENNIS
; 6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals
; 6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
; 6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds