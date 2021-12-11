 Skip to main content
; H.S. BASKETBALL

; BOX SCORES

; BOYS

; DRAUGHN 58, MAIDEN 55

M; 19; 11; 9; 16—55

D; 10; 15; 13; 20—58

; Maiden

Jalen Robinson 20, Mason Lowman 12, Dru McClough 11, Gibbs 8, McDaniel 2, Stull 2

; Draughn (4-3)

Daylin Pritchard 27, Zaydin Pritchard 11, Schutt 6, Rector 4, Tillery 3, Reep 3, E. Pritchard 2, Woody 2

; FREEDOM 75, EAST BURKE 43

F; 17; 16; 20; 22—75

EB; 9; 13; 10; 11—43

; Freedom (4-1)

Philly Harris 21, Dyson Dellinger 13, Trey Ledford 12, Drew Costello 10, McNaughton 5, Connelly 4, Thomas 4, Denton 3, Pollard 2, Searcy 1

; East Burke (0-5)

Ian Cox 10, Coffey 7, Cline 6, Primm 6, Crump 5, Keller 4, Hill 3, Sellers 2

; GIRLS

; DRAUGHN 72, MAIDEN 31

M; 2; 17; 8; 4—31

D; 22; 20; 18; 12—72

; Maiden

Alyssa Keener 10, Kennedie Noble 10, Fitzpatrick 4, Ikard 3, Stamey 2, Cespedes 2

; Draughn (5-2)

Aubrie Snyder 17, Ella Abernathy 16, Kaitlyn Kincaid 13, J. Abernathy 7, Winkler 7, Woody 6, Powell 4, Cozort 2

; FREEDOM 55, EAST BURKE 40

F; 15; 11; 12; 17—55

EB; 11; 9; 3; 17—40

; Freedom (6-0)

Zakiah King 13, Christena Rhone 12, Stevee McGee 11, Demiter 6, Turner 4, Walker 4, Caldwell 3, Gladden 2

; East Burke (2-3)

Aubree Grigg 15, Moore 9, Turner 8, Lawing 4, Stilwell 4

; MIDDLE SCHOOLS

; FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

; STANDINGS

; Through Dec. 9

; Conference games only

; BOYS BASKETBALL

; W; L

East McDowell; 5; 0

Walter Johnson; 4; 1

Table Rock; 4; 1

Liberty; 3; 3

West McDowell; 1; 4

East Burke; 1; 4

Heritage; 0; 5

; GIRLS BASKETBALL

; W; L

East Burke; 5; 0

East McDowell; 4; 1

Heritage; 4; 1

West McDowell; 3; 2

Table Rock; 1; 4

Liberty; 1; 5

Walter Johnson; 0; 5

; WRESTLING

; W; L

West McDowell; 5; 0

Table Rock; 4; 1

East Burke; 3; 2

Liberty 3; 3

East McDowell; 1; 3

Heritage; 1; 3

Walter Johnson; 0; 5

; SPORTS ON TV

; Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

; Today

; AHL

; 3 p.m.

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley

; AUTO RACING

; 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

; CFL

; 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton

; COLLEGE BASKETBALL

; Noon

BTN — Merrimack at Indiana

ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida State vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.

FS1 — Colgate at Saint John's

; 2 p.m.

BTN — Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton

; 3 p.m.

ABC — Villanova at Baylor

; 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent State at West Virginia

ESPNU — New Jersey Institute of Technology at Northwestern

; 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.

; 5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Gonzaga

PAC12N — Long Beach State at Southern California

; 7 p.m.

ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh

PAC12N — Oregon at Stanford

; 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall

; COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

; 1 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V. Classic: Kentucky at Louisville

SECN — Florida State at Florida

; 3 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V. Classic: Maryland at South Carolina

PAC12N — Boise State at Washington State

SECN — New Orleans at Auburn

; 5 p.m.

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

; 7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio State

; COLLEGE SOCCER

; 2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary

; COLLEGE WRESTLING

; 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

; GOLF

; Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

; 2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

; NBA G LEAGUE

; 1 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin

; PBL

; 4 p.m.

FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico

; TENNIS

; 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals

