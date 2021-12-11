; H.S. BASKETBALL
; BOX SCORES
; BOYS
; DRAUGHN 58, MAIDEN 55
M; 19; 11; 9; 16—55
D; 10; 15; 13; 20—58
; Maiden
Jalen Robinson 20, Mason Lowman 12, Dru McClough 11, Gibbs 8, McDaniel 2, Stull 2
; Draughn (4-3)
Daylin Pritchard 27, Zaydin Pritchard 11, Schutt 6, Rector 4, Tillery 3, Reep 3, E. Pritchard 2, Woody 2
; FREEDOM 75, EAST BURKE 43
F; 17; 16; 20; 22—75
EB; 9; 13; 10; 11—43
; Freedom (4-1)
Philly Harris 21, Dyson Dellinger 13, Trey Ledford 12, Drew Costello 10, McNaughton 5, Connelly 4, Thomas 4, Denton 3, Pollard 2, Searcy 1
; East Burke (0-5)
Ian Cox 10, Coffey 7, Cline 6, Primm 6, Crump 5, Keller 4, Hill 3, Sellers 2
; GIRLS
; DRAUGHN 72, MAIDEN 31
M; 2; 17; 8; 4—31
D; 22; 20; 18; 12—72
; Maiden
Alyssa Keener 10, Kennedie Noble 10, Fitzpatrick 4, Ikard 3, Stamey 2, Cespedes 2
; Draughn (5-2)
Aubrie Snyder 17, Ella Abernathy 16, Kaitlyn Kincaid 13, J. Abernathy 7, Winkler 7, Woody 6, Powell 4, Cozort 2
; FREEDOM 55, EAST BURKE 40
F; 15; 11; 12; 17—55
EB; 11; 9; 3; 17—40
; Freedom (6-0)
Zakiah King 13, Christena Rhone 12, Stevee McGee 11, Demiter 6, Turner 4, Walker 4, Caldwell 3, Gladden 2
; East Burke (2-3)
Aubree Grigg 15, Moore 9, Turner 8, Lawing 4, Stilwell 4
; MIDDLE SCHOOLS
; FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
; STANDINGS
; Through Dec. 9
; Conference games only
; BOYS BASKETBALL
; W; L
East McDowell; 5; 0
Walter Johnson; 4; 1
Table Rock; 4; 1
Liberty; 3; 3
West McDowell; 1; 4
East Burke; 1; 4
Heritage; 0; 5
; GIRLS BASKETBALL
; W; L
East Burke; 5; 0
East McDowell; 4; 1
Heritage; 4; 1
West McDowell; 3; 2
Table Rock; 1; 4
Liberty; 1; 5
Walter Johnson; 0; 5
; WRESTLING
; W; L
West McDowell; 5; 0
Table Rock; 4; 1
East Burke; 3; 2
Liberty 3; 3
East McDowell; 1; 3
Heritage; 1; 3
Walter Johnson; 0; 5
; SPORTS ON TV
; Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
; Today
; AHL
; 3 p.m.
NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley
; AUTO RACING
; 7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
; CFL
; 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
; COLLEGE BASKETBALL
; Noon
BTN — Merrimack at Indiana
ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida State vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.
FS1 — Colgate at Saint John's
; 2 p.m.
BTN — Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton
; 3 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor
; 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent State at West Virginia
ESPNU — New Jersey Institute of Technology at Northwestern
; 4:30 p.m.
BTN — Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.
; 5 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Gonzaga
PAC12N — Long Beach State at Southern California
; 7 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh
PAC12N — Oregon at Stanford
; 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
; COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
; 1 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V. Classic: Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — Florida State at Florida
; 3 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V. Classic: Maryland at South Carolina
PAC12N — Boise State at Washington State
SECN — New Orleans at Auburn
; 5 p.m.
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
; 7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio State
; COLLEGE SOCCER
; 2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary
; COLLEGE WRESTLING
; 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
; GOLF
; Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
; 2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
; NBA G LEAGUE
; 1 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin
; PBL
; 4 p.m.
FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico
; TENNIS
; 6 a.m.