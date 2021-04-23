Agatha
UPDATE: The felony animal cruelty charge against Joshua Wayne Hawley will be dismissed in court Monday morning, District Attorney Scott Reilly…
A man hiking with his son in the Linville Gorge on Saturday fell 40-60 feet to his death, emergency responders said.
LINCOLNTON — A high-speed vehicle chase through three counties, including Burke, led to a wreck and the arrest of a local man on Wednesday.
A man who was “acting strangely” had to be airlifted to a trauma center after ramming his head through an aquarium Thursday night.
A man was injured and his home destroyed in a Saturday night fire southwest of Morganton.
LONG VIEW — A Long View man shot his grandson when he tried to break into his house early Thursday morning.
A man faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was found slumped over a steering wheel early Saturday morning.
A video showing Tate Boulevard moments before Zakylen Greylen Harris, a 7-year-old, was shot and killed was released by the Hickory Police Department Thursday.
A Nissan Rogue crashed into the Quick Cash Pawn on U.S. 70 SW shortly after 1 p.m. in Hickory.
A woman was charged and a man injured after a Friday afternoon crash near Mull Elementary School.