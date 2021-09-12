Alabama puts together 48-14 rout of Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban thinks it might be time for a reckoning like his father used to deliver with a pounding of his hand on the dinner table. Sure, Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times to help fuel No. 1 Alabama to a 48-14 rout of FCS Mercer on Saturday. But it was still a performance that left plenty for the Crimson Tide coach to scowl about and harp on, just as Nick Sr. did at times with his various tasks and chores. Better to learn the lessons from two lopsided wins. The Tide started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star LB Will Anderson Jr. leave with a knee injury.
Georgia 56, Alabama-Birmingham 7
Stetson Bennett did his best to create a quarterback controversy at Georgia. Stepping in for injured starter J.T. Daniels, Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 2 Georgia to a rout of Alabama-Birmingham. The senior completed his first five passes — four of them going all the way to the end zone for the Bulldogs, who didn't show any signs of a letdown after a 10-3 victory over Clemson in the opener. Bennett, a former walk-on, started five games last season before Daniels claimed the job.
Florida 42, South Florida 20
Starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson? Florida coach Dan Mullen insists the 13th-ranked Gators don't have a quarterback controversy or a reason to change the depth chart after Richardson outplayed Jones for the second straight game in a rout of South Florida. Jones and Richardson shared playing time, with each having his way in the opening half against a USF defense that allowed TD on five straight series after producing a three-and-out to start the game.
Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7
Freshman quarterback Haynes King's backup started out slowly, finished precious few drives and even fumbled the football a whisker from the goal line. Sophomore Zach Calzada came up clutch in the end, though, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining to help fifth-ranked Texas A&M edge Colorado.
Mississippi 54, Austin Peay 17
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral insists he does not play favorites when it comes to picking receivers. Corral threw five touchdown passes — four in the first half — as No. 20 Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay. Ole Miss added a defensive touchdown on a strip sack and 33-yard fumble return from defensive end Sam Williams.
Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and his teammates felt the pressure after barely beating Tulane in the season opener. The Sooners stewed for a week, then took out their frustration on Western Carolina. Rattler threw five touchdown passes, and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past the Catamounts. The Sooners led 62-0 after three quarters.
Charlotte 38, Gardner-Webb 10
Chris Reynolds scored two touchdowns and became Charlotte's career passing leader in a victory over Gardner-Webb. Reynolds was 10-of-17 passing for just 103 yards and two interceptions but he still finished the night with 5,469 career passing yards, eclipsing Matt Johnson (2013-16), who finished with 5,405.