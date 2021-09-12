Alabama puts together 48-14 rout of Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban thinks it might be time for a reckoning like his father used to deliver with a pounding of his hand on the dinner table. Sure, Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times to help fuel No. 1 Alabama to a 48-14 rout of FCS Mercer on Saturday. But it was still a performance that left plenty for the Crimson Tide coach to scowl about and harp on, just as Nick Sr. did at times with his various tasks and chores. Better to learn the lessons from two lopsided wins. The Tide started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star LB Will Anderson Jr. leave with a knee injury.

Georgia 56, Alabama-Birmingham 7

Stetson Bennett did his best to create a quarterback controversy at Georgia. Stepping in for injured starter J.T. Daniels, Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 2 Georgia to a rout of Alabama-Birmingham. The senior completed his first five passes — four of them going all the way to the end zone for the Bulldogs, who didn't show any signs of a letdown after a 10-3 victory over Clemson in the opener. Bennett, a former walk-on, started five games last season before Daniels claimed the job.

Florida 42, South Florida 20