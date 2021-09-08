Albies, Duvall HR in Braves’ win

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly before the Nationals scratched back to score four runs in the seventh against Tyler Matzek on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Yadiel Hernandez’s eighth homer, a three-run shot.

Albies’ 27th homer, which sailed into the seats in left-center, made it 7-5. Duvall, the NL RBIs leader with 97, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first inning with his 32nd homer, which landed in the left field seats.

The switch-hitting Albies told Braves manager Brian Snitker that he wanted to hit right-handed against the right-handed Harper, and Snitker told him to go for it. Albies hit right-handed against Harper last month in Washington.

“I hit right on right before," he said. “I was telling myself ‘If you get a pitch in the zone, try to drive it.’"

It's been four games since Albies returned from fouling a ball off his kneecap last week in Los Angeles and had to be carried off the field. Now, he says he feels as good as ever.