 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albies, Duvall HR in Braves’ win
0 comments
MLB

Albies, Duvall HR in Braves’ win

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly before the Nationals scratched back to score four runs in the seventh against Tyler Matzek on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Yadiel Hernandez’s eighth homer, a three-run shot.

Albies’ 27th homer, which sailed into the seats in left-center, made it 7-5. Duvall, the NL RBIs leader with 97, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first inning with his 32nd homer, which landed in the left field seats.

The switch-hitting Albies told Braves manager Brian Snitker that he wanted to hit right-handed against the right-handed Harper, and Snitker told him to go for it. Albies hit right-handed against Harper last month in Washington.

“I hit right on right before," he said. “I was telling myself ‘If you get a pitch in the zone, try to drive it.’"

It's been four games since Albies returned from fouling a ball off his kneecap last week in Los Angeles and had to be carried off the field. Now, he says he feels as good as ever.

“I mean I hit the ball off my kneecap," he said. “You saw what happened. I just wanted to come back and do what I do."

Atlanta, the three-time NL East defending champion, increased its division lead to 2 ½ games over Philadelphia, but the Braves entered having lost six of nine.

Will Smith recorded his 31st save in 35 chances after facing the minimum in the ninth.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert