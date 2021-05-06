 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allison

Allison

Allison

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BJ Emmons, Sage Surratt sign with NFL teams
Professional

BJ Emmons, Sage Surratt sign with NFL teams

  • Updated

The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, former Hickory High and South Caldwell High standout Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and East Lincoln High alumnus Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ
Crime News

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ

  • Updated

“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”

Coyote sightings expected to peak in May
Local News

Coyote sightings expected to peak in May

  • Updated

Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say coyote sightings should peak in May as mother coyotes search outside their dens for food for their young. Read how you can keep yourself and your pets safe during a coyote encounter:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert