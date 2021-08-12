Anastasia Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Education Burke County student accepted into prestigious program Aug 9, 2021 Morganton students is accepted into prestigious arts program. Crime News 2 face meth trafficking charges in new K-9’s first shift Updated Aug 10, 2021 K-9 Tigo helped the Morganton Department of Public Safety in the seizure of more than 39 grams of methamphetamine Monday night. Education 72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision Updated Aug 8, 2021 Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19. Crime News Burke County mugshots (June 20-26) Updated Aug 9, 2021 Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 20-26. Crime News Trooper with Burke ties named as new lieutenant colonel Updated 13 hrs ago RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel… Local News Fair, festivals still on in Burke Updated Aug 10, 2021 A fair and two festivals still are on in Burke County with COVID-19 cases on the rise. But in Morganton, festivities likely will stay on the streets with the courthouse square still undergoing renovations. Crime News Fugitive couple back in Catawba County to face charges in fatal shooting Updated Aug 8, 2021 A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them. Crime News Burke County woman pleads guilty in infant’s 1999 murder Updated 13 hrs ago A Burke County woman was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a trash bag on the side of a road in Cumberland County in 1999. Crime News Woman with multiple previous charges jailed again Updated Aug 4, 2021 VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession. Local News School mask policy to be revisited on Monday Updated Aug 10, 2021 Just 2 ½ weeks after its initial decision, the Burke County Board of Education will revisit its school mask policy for the 2021-22 Burke Count…