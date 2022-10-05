Appalachian Road Show coming to Wortham Center

ASHEVILLE — For one night at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Asheville, the award-winning supergroup Appalachian Road Show takes the stage in a vibrant, culturally rich performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Blending original bluegrass compositions with folk songs of centuries past, Appalachian Road Show brings together Grammy-winning artists who share the same pursuit: to bring to light the culture and lifestyle of Appalachian music. A visionary acoustic ensemble, this supergroup arranges new-generation interpretations of traditional Americana, bluegrass and folk songs, while creating innovative original music with a common thread tied directly to the heart of Appalachia.

Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy joins forces with Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve — fresh off of his recent stint touring with multiplatinum country artist Josh Turner — as well as esteemed vocalist and mandolinist Darrell Webb, who has recorded and toured with Dolly Parton and Rhonda Vincent, among many others. The group also includes multi-Grammy-winning bassist Todd Phillips, a well-known legend in bluegrass music circles, and 23-year-old “old soul” guitarist Zeb Snyder, whose fierce and versatile playing recalls Doc Watson and Norman Blake as readily as it does Duane Allman and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Bringing a full cultural experience to each concert, Appalachian Road Show invites all to come and sit a spell on its porch, as the band shares songs and stories that emanate from the mountains and hollers of North Carolina and Virginia and the coal mines of West Virginia and Kentucky.

For information or to purchase tickets ($38 regular; $33 student; $20 child; $10 student rush tickets, day-of-show (with valid I.D.), call 828-257-4530 or visit worthamarts.org.