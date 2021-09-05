Appalachian State pivots away from frustration of 2020 season

“I worked really hard this offseason to better my body, getting back into shape and connecting with my receiver in the summer. And a lot of that lonely work, a lot of that extra time really showed tonight.”

Clark mentioned that when App State arrived at its team hotel on Wednesday night, he saw a tangible focus in his players, an engagement in meetings. Excitement ran high. A night later, the energy in the stadium did, too.

“East Carolina ran out there, and the fans got loud,” Clark said. “And when the App State Mountaineers ran out, that place erupted and I had chills all over my body. Our players fed off that.”

D’Marco Jackson, an inside linebacker who led the team with eight total tackles, said the big-crowd potential came up at a recent lunch with teammates. He said he joked that he felt like they hadn’t played in almost two years, just because the lack of surrounding noise took away so much.

The defense thrived off the crowd, forcing East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers to scramble. His passing options limited, Ahlers ran often. He found his successes, but App State kept him corraled for the better part of 60 minutes.