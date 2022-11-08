Application for accelerated and advanced learning opportunities now open to local high school students

Burke County Public Schools, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and Western Piedmont Community College are currently accepting applications for two programs for high school students interested in advanced or accelerated learning.

The Career and College Promise Program (CCP) is available to all qualifying North Carolina juniors and seniors through the North Carolina Community College system. The idea behind the dual-enrollment program is to provide high school students with the opportunity to earn college credits or even complete a certificate or degree while still in high school.

“It is very possible to complete a certificate while you’re in high school,” said Suzanne Crawford, director of the program. “It is also possible to complete a whole associate degree.”

Last year, 18 Burke County CCP students completed an associate degree before graduating high school, according to Crawford.

“That’s definitely not our goal for every student,” she said. “Our goal is for them to be successful in the classes they take.”

In Burke County, the program is administered by Western Piedmont Community College through a partnership with BCPS. While the program is available to all students in Burke County, the partnership between the college and the district helps BCPS students coordinate their schedules and achieve as much benefit as possible from the program.

“We have four ‘career coaches’ that are employed by Western Piedmont Community College and they are housed in the four traditional high schools,” Crawford said. “They meet with students regularly, advise them on career plans and paths and appropriate classes to take, and then they also monitor their progress and check in with them.”

CCP is a track-based program that allows students to pursue one or two of 26 career-based tracks that will allow students to jumpstart their entry into the labor force.

“These are things like criminal justice, early childhood education, machining, mechatronics and paralegal,” Crawford said. “So, there are a lot of opportunities for students to explore different areas they think they’re interested in and get a head start.”

There are also five transfer paths to prepare students to transfer to a four-year university. Crawford said all transfer credits earned in the program are weighted the same as AP credits and transfer to all public North Carolina universities, potentially saving families thousands of dollars.

“The biggest advantage of the CCP program is it allows students to jumpstart career and college paths and, of course, there’s the financial savings that goes with that because all the classes are tuition free,” she said.

Crawford said the classes are offered in several different formats, including in-person on the WPCC campus, online and on a BCPS high school campus.

According to the district, 556 BCPS students enrolled in CCP classes during the 2021-22 school year. Collectively, these students completed more than 6,000 college credits with an average college GPA of 3.33 last year. She estimated that this saved Burke County families more than $450,000 in future college expenses.

The second advanced learning program, the STEAM Academy, provides distance education courses to students across the state through a partnership with NCSSM. According to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS has been participating in this program since 2014.

Abernathy said the two programs are designed with two different kinds of students in mind.

“You’re probably looking at two different groups of kids that would be interested in NCSSM and the courses they offer versus our CCP program,” she said.

While CCP allows students to focus on one or two tracks to get a jump start entering the workforce or attending a university, STEAM Academy allows students to explore specific topics or area of study that may not be available at their high school. The instruction is delivered virtually from NCSSM instructors.

Course offerings for the spring semester include:

Honors Forensic Science

Honors Diseases: Dynamics of Epidemics

AP Macroeconomics

Honors Aerospace Engineering

AP Psychology

Honors Biomedical Engineering

Honors Latin American Studies

Honors Physics

Honors Data Science

Honors Intro to Artificial Intelligence

Honors Genetics and Biotechnology

Honors Latin American Studies

While the instruction is delivered virtually from instructors in Durham and Morganton, students in the STEAM Academy are not on their own.

“There is a lot of work that they do outside of class, but there is also a daily requirement that they meet with their instructor,” Abernathy said. “That’s why we have them come here (to WPCC) to do the class so we can coordinate and facilitate that.”

The CCP program is available to all qualifying Burke County juniors and seniors. To qualify for CCP, students must carry a minimum 2.8 unweighted GPA. CCP students are also required to purchase textbooks and must have their own transportation as transportation to and from Western Piedmont Community College is not provided. For more information about applying for CCP, students or parents should contact their school counselor or designated WPCC career coach.

Interested students not attending one of the four BCPS traditional high schools should contact Crawford directly at scrawford@burke.k12.nc.us. The deadline to apply for the spring semester is Nov. 22.

The STEAM Academy is open to all Burke County students meeting the requirements. Requirements vary by course and often include prerequisite courses students must have completed prior to registration. For more information, contact Dana Whisnant at danawhisnant@burke.k12.nc.us. The application deadline for spring semester is Jan. 17.