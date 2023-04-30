“If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” — Romans 10:9
April 30 verse
A Morganton native is returning home to take the helm at New Dimensions Charter School.
"I’m a man of heroic girth, so I’m just on top of him and he ain’t going anywhere."
A company with a plant in Morganton has a new owner after it was sold in February.
Family and friends are asking the community for help after a Friday car crash killed a woman and hurt her four sons, two of whom still are hos…
LENOIR — A Valdese woman was one of two people killed in a crash in Lenoir on Friday.