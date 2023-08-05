Aug 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 ELB PHOTOS Related to this story Most Popular Morganton man charged with sending obscene pictures A Morganton man has been charged with sending unsolicited obscene images of himself to a woman. 2023 scholarship recipients announced The Community Foundation of Burke County announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. For the 2023-24 school year, CFBC awarded 67 scholarships … N.C. 10 bridge over I-40 to close for month HILDEBRAN — The bridge crossing Interstate 40 in Hildebran at Exit 118 and Old N.C. Highway 10 will be closed for a month while crews work to … Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son. Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche. 3 NC residents killed by Vibrio bacteria that can be found in brackish water RALEIGH — Three North Carolina residents died this month from infections from bacteria naturally found in warm seawater and brackish water, st…