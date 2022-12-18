Bengals 34 Buccaneers 23

TAMPA, Fla. — Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns and the surging Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory. The Bengals retained sole possession of first place in the AFC North, with Tre Flowers intercepting Brady to set up one touchdown and Logan Wilson sacking the seven-time Super Bowl champion to force a fumble that led to another TD. The first-place Bucs wasted an opportunity to take a two-game lead over Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans, who all remain in contention for a division title in the NFC South despite being assured of finishing with losing records.

Charger 17 Titans 14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their hopes for a playoff spot with a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans appeared to force overtime after Ryan Tannehill scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 48 seconds remaining, but the Chargers went 52 yards in six plays. Mike Williams had the key play on the drive with a 35-yard reception between two Tennessee defenders at the Titans' 20-yard line. Dicker came on and booted his third game-winner of the season and second with the Chargers.

Raiders 30 Patriots 24

LAS VEGAS — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England's Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones. The pass-rusher stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and then had nothing but open field in front of him. The wild finish bailed out the Raiders, who led 17-3 at halftime before allowing the Patriots to score 21 straight points.

Broncos 24 Cardinals 15

DENVER — Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure from a J.J. Watt-led Arizona defense, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and the Denver Broncos held off the Cardinals 24-15. The game featured two backup QBs, but Arizona lost Colt McCoy to a concussion early in the third quarter after he took a hit while diving for a first down. McCoy was intercepted once and his replacement, Trace McSorley, threw two more picks. Rypien was sacked seven times, including three by Watt, but directed three second-half scoring drives to help the Broncos snap a five-game losing streak. Latavius Murray ran for 130 yards and a touchdown for Denver. The Cardinals have lost four straight.