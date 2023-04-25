Related to this story
Most Popular
LENOIR — A Valdese woman was one of two people killed in a crash in Lenoir on Friday.
Drivers who use the bridge over Interstate 40 at Causby Road in Burke County will have to find an alternate route for the next six months whil…
People in the community will once again have the opportunity to purchase plants from master gardeners for their gardens this year.
More food, more vendors, more music. Here's a taste of this year's lineup for the Historic Morganton Festival when it returns in September.
McKayla Vance, MHS, LNHA, has been named executive director of Grace Ridge Retirement Community, where she has worked since 2020.