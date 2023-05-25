May 25, 2023 16 min ago 0 1 of 2 Fifth graders proved triumphant in Tuesday's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" competition, beating their competition in science-themed questions. BETHANY COLLIER PHOTOS, BCPS Hillcrest Elementary students participated in "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" on Tuesday. Related to this story Most Popular Sheriff: Man wanted in McDowell nabbed north of Morganton with guns, drugs A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week. NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro. NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall… Have you seen these snakes? Wildlife officials want to hear from you RALEIGH — The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in our yards. Local student receives scholarship The Kathryn G. Siphers Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected Jaccob Alexander Fair as its scholarship recipient for 2023. Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.