Related to this story
Most Popular
Tailei Qi, 34, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside a…
VALDESE — A man died Tuesday night after a wreck on Interstate 40.
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Thursday morning.
A man made two court appearances in two days after new allegations of child sex crimes emerged Thursday.
A man who police believe was attempting to flee arrest was critically injured after authorities said he ran a red light and was hit by a box t…