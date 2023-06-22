Jun 22, 2023 54 min ago 0 1 of 3 Roger Clinton watches his brother, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton, on television during the second presidential debate Oct. 15, 1990. MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Billy Carter, younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, talks on the phone Jan. 18, 1977, in Plains, Ga. STF, ASSOCIATED PRESS Alice Roosevelt Longworth leaves a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing March 21, 1937, in Washington. ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Burke County roads included in NCDOT 10-year plan Major road and bridge projects for Burke County were approved earlier this month as part of the newest 10-year State Transportation Improvemen… Student awarded for support of Riddle Center residents, staff A local student has been recognized for supporting the residents and staff members of the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. N.C. boat loses out on $3.5 million at Big Rock Blue Marlin tourney after disqualification for apparent shark bite A North Carolina boat landed a blue marlin that weighed more than 600 pounds. But something was missing: a shark had apparently taken a bite o… 2 charged after 2 stolen campers, other items recovered Two people were charged after investigators recovered a stolen $70,000 camper and travel trailer from a home in Morganton. Drugs and guns seized after home searched A Morganton man who had outstanding warrants landed new drug charges after investigators searched his home last week.