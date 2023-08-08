Highlands Butchery in Valdese is still awaiting its USDA inspection approval before it can open the butcher shop side of the business. They still will be able to sell some fresh and frozen meats to the public until the approval.
Kristian Mercer, right, an owner of Highlands Butchery, walks through the restaurant, while Erin Wall, left, another owner, works on a computer on Saturday.
Highlands Butchery in Valdese is expected to open to the public on Thursday. It will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
