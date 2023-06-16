Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, N.J. ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at an event held by the Never Back Down PAC on June 10 in Tulsa, Okla. NATHAN J. FISH, THE OKLAHOMAN VIA AP Related to this story Most Popular Motorcyclist killed in crash on NC 181 A man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on N.C. 181. The Outreach Center to move downtown, shift programming focus A Morganton nonprofit is making plans to move downtown after more than 20 years at its current location on East Fleming Drive. Third EMS employee faces DWI charge in 6 months A third Burke County EMS employee has been charged with driving while impaired. See the video of IHOP fight in Hickory; man who recorded altercation shares his thoughts A video showing employees at the Hickory IHOP engaging in a plate-smashing brawl in the restaurant's kitchen spread on social media earlier this week. Lenoir officer shoots, kills woman; officer on leave pending SBI investigation A Lenoir police officer shot and killed a woman Tuesday morning. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the encounter.