VALDESE — A woman rescuers were searching for Friday afternoon was found dead in a sunflower field near her home.
A public safety officer and another person were hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Morganton.
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
When the suspect was asked if she had been drinking, she told the trooper, “of course.”
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- The identities of those involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 have been released.