Artist registration now open for art festival

NEWTON — The Foothills Folk Art Festival is now accepting artist application submissions for this year’s festival on Saturday, May 14.

The award-winning festival is a partnership between Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) and Hickory Museum of Art (HMA). Festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Foothills Folk Art Festival is a juried, folk-art themed show. The festival was recognized as Special Event of the Year by the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center and as Hickory Daily Record’s Festival of the Year in 2018.

Artists who were juried in for the postponed October 2021 festival do not need to reapply. All other artists will be submitted to the jurying process regardless of whether they have participated in previous years. The Foothills Folk Art Festival Artist Committee is looking for artwork that is intensely influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary, and outsider art.