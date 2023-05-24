ASHEVILLE -- Air travelers across Western North Carolina will be able to book non-stop flights to the Mile High City starting in the early fall.

United Airlines will start booking non-stop flights from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) on United to Denver International Airport (DEN) for travel starting on or after Sept. 29. The flight will operate on an Embraer 175 aircraft. The addition by United is a result of the organization’s ambitious United Next plan and part of a larger United announcement of 35 new flights, a dozen new gates and three new clubs in Denver.

The addition for Asheville Regional provides another big cross-country hub for WNC travelers another directly to the Rockies or for use as a connector to other west coast destinations.

"Nonstop to Denver on United is an incredible addition to the route map at AVL," said Lew Bleiweis, AAE, president and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. "Denver is a significant hub for United, and daily service will not only provide great access to and from Denver and Colorado but will also provide easy connections to and from western locations. We thank our partners at United for their continued investment in WNC. This is a huge win for us all."

The daily flights will leave Denver International shortly after 10 am each morning with scheduled arrival in Asheville just after 3 pm. The return flights from Asheville back to the Denver will take off at 4:30 p.m. each afternoon. Advanced ticket to and from Denver can now be purchased at united.com

Serving more than 1.8 million passengers in 2022, Asheville Regional Airport is continuing its growth trajectory, and is the third busiest airport in North Carolina. United Airlines has a long history of providing air service at AVL, and now provides daily service to Chicago, Denver and Newark.