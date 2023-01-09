 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assumed Business Name Certificates

Assumed Business Name Certificates - June to December

The following entities applied for an assumed business name certificate from the Burke County Register of Deeds from June to December:

  • June 16: ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company by Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • June 17: Franklin Landscape by William Franklin
  • June 20: The Haunted Attic by Todd Franklin Helton
  • June 21: Top-Notch Window Cleaning by Landin Malachi Avila
  • June 22: Mountain Dawn Errands by Dawn A. Edwards
  • June 24: Blue Ridge Hot Dogs by Jason Earney
  • June 27: Alison’s Custom Sewing and Alterations by Alison Muckle
  • June 28: Wellman’s Image and Design by Steven Wellman
  • June 30: Priority Dumpster Rentals by Zachary Sparks
  • July 1: Rhonda Edge Real Estate by Edge Enterprises of NC
  • July 5: Sacred Roots Mobile Massage Therapy by Angela B. Huffman
  • July 5: Zimmerman Realty by Barry T. Zimmerman
  • July 5: Burke Long Term Care by Quaker Meadows Family Care Home, Morganton Geriatric LLC
  • July 8: Oshanna Church of Spiritual Activism, Inc. by Oshanna Church
  • July 8: Styles Tavern by Amy Buchanan Motz
  • July 12: Sterling Design Group by Pressley Enterprises LLC
  • July 13: Glosswor X Detailing Pros by David Todd Shields
  • July 13: Brothers Painting by Esdras Henry Morales Mejia
  • July 19: Middle Tree Embroidery by Dustin Robert Thompson
  • July 21: Real Estate Rentals by Patricia J. Zimmerman, Zimmerman Family Trust
  • July 22: Precision Landscaping and Lawncare Services by William Spencer Kilpatrick
  • July 26: The Berkeley by Morganton Opco Holdings Inc.
  • July 26: Project Crohn’s by FW Scholars
  • July 27: Rocky Ridge Tractor Works by Joseph Lee Carpenter
  • Aug. 1: Xstream Clean by Carly Wade and Michael Frescatore
  • Aug. 1: Pitts Rental by Charles Pitts
  • Aug. 3: Brown Mountain Lights Festival by Stacey Peek
  • Aug. 4: And Hot Dogs for All by Jay Szabuniewicz
  • Aug. 4: Foothills Handyman Services by Joshua James Marshall
  • Aug. 18: NP Performance Horses by Nicholas Price
  • Aug. 19: Yellow Gap Heating and Air by Nehemiah Haynes
  • Aug. 24: Jones’ Tailored Fitness by Joseph Dakota Jones
  • Aug. 25: AGL Aviation Services LLC by John Car
  • Aug. 29: J.R. Smith Construction by Jeffrey Ray Smith Jr.
  • Aug. 30: Family Food Mart by Nimesh M. Patel
  • Aug. 30: Plumbers of America by Lucas Perez Ortiz
  • Sept. 2: Kingdom Photography by Mariah Johna Cantrell
  • Sept. 7: J&E Heavy Haul LLC by Edward and Jennifer Arnold
  • Sept. 8: PS Construction by Patrick A. Smith
  • Sept. 14: Ivaldy by Chase Turnbow
  • Sept. 16: Reno Ready by James Civitello Jr.
  • Sept. 23: Fox Construction and Painting Service by Steven Fox
  • Sept. 30: Foothills Gear Garage by Joseph Clark Sawdy
  • Oct. 3: Brandon Lynn’s “Swede Kustoms” by Brandon Lynn
  • Oct. 7: K&A Pressure Washing by Allison Dawson
  • Oct. 11: Megan Abee Media and Events by Megan T. Abee
  • Oct. 11: Catawba Cabinet Company by Grady Rhoney
  • Oct. 12: Cinquanto Painting by Christopher Cinquanto
  • Oct. 12: TCB Cleaning Service by Tamra Crain Bollinger
  • Oct. 12: Jody Self Realty by Rebecca Joanne Self
  • Oct. 21: Jennifer’s Cleaning by Jennifer Jaeger
  • Oct. 28: Kintsugi Healing by Katherine Cushman
  • Oct. 28: Kellex Seating by Kellex Corporation Inc.
  • Oct. 28: The Harmony Cushion Company by Quez D. Little
  • Nov. 1: M&M Storage Solutions by James Douglas Morgan
  • Nov. 4: D&D Contracting Solutions by D&D Transit Express LLC
  • Nov. 7: Hart Grading, Land Clearing and Septic by Hart Real Estate LLC
  • Nov. 9: Barker’s Towing and Recovery by Joey Barker
  • Nov. 17: Refine Dental by Fiza and Associates, DMD, PLLC
  • Nov. 21: Richard’s Painting of Hickory by Noah Painting LLC, Noah S. Brittain
  • Nov. 22: Milestone Insurance by D. Keith Cannon, Cannon Financial Services Inc.
  • Nov. 28: GDS – Morganton by Lauren McKeon, Republic Services of NC LLC
  • Nov. 29: John’s Custom Woodworks by John Ward
  • Nov. 29: Bormuth Associates by Alan Robert Bormuth
  • Nov. 29: High Security Storage by Lisa T. King, T&L King Properties LLC
  • Nov. 29: RE/MAX Southern Lifestyles by Bryan E. Black, Southern Lifestyles Real Estate LLC
  • Nov. 30: Grandfather Medicinals by Stephen Michael Schahtschneider
  • Nov. 30: Rise and Sign by David A. Lambert
  • Dec. 5: HB Renovations by Harmon Lee Bumgarner Jr.
  • Dec. 7: Taylor Motors No. 2 by Eldon Lee Smith, LeeJen Corp.
  • Dec. 8: Environmental Water Supply by Kent Alan Thompson
  • Dec. 9: Cottonwood Custom Homes by Polly Leadbetter
  • Dec. 9: Engel and Volkers Foothills Lake James by Polly Leadbetter, Lake James Real Estate Inc.
  • Dec. 9: Kutups Laser Creations and Gifts LLC by Trisha M. Crutchfield
  • Dec. 9: Bless Your Heart Soapery LLC by Trisha M. Crutchfield
  • Dec. 16: Penelope Moss Gift Shop by Jaylen Shipp, Penelope Moss LLC
  • Dec. 16: Carolina Ground Services by Benny Kolb
  • Dec. 19: Apex Property Management by Stephen Jason Henson
  • Dec. 19: Mower Medic by Kristian Andrew Pittman
  • Dec. 20: Tienda Grano De Mostaza by Victoriano Tigula Ajin
  • Dec. 21: Zrodelta by Colton Sons, Carolina Defense Industries LLC, Victrix USA, Peace Geek
  • Dec. 22: Zion Convenience by Saeed Ishaq
  • Dec. 22: Wells and Seals Towing and Automotive by Jacob Wayne and Casey Nicole Gallington
  • Dec. 28: Jason Reid DBA Reid’s Home Improvements by Robert J. Reid
  • Dec. 30: Big A’s AFF Lawn Care by Christopher Alan Avery
  • Dec. 30: Avery Taxi Service by Christoper Alan Avery
  • Dec. 30: Super Natural Church of Morganton by Christopher Alan Avery
