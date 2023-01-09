Assumed Business Name Certificates - June to December

The following entities applied for an assumed business name certificate from the Burke County Register of Deeds from June to December:
- June 16: ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company by Exxon Mobil Corporation
- June 17: Franklin Landscape by William Franklin
- June 20: The Haunted Attic by Todd Franklin Helton
- June 21: Top-Notch Window Cleaning by Landin Malachi Avila
- June 22: Mountain Dawn Errands by Dawn A. Edwards
- June 24: Blue Ridge Hot Dogs by Jason Earney
- June 27: Alison’s Custom Sewing and Alterations by Alison Muckle
- June 28: Wellman’s Image and Design by Steven Wellman
- June 30: Priority Dumpster Rentals by Zachary Sparks
- July 1: Rhonda Edge Real Estate by Edge Enterprises of NC
- July 5: Sacred Roots Mobile Massage Therapy by Angela B. Huffman
- July 5: Zimmerman Realty by Barry T. Zimmerman
- July 5: Burke Long Term Care by Quaker Meadows Family Care Home, Morganton Geriatric LLC
- July 8: Oshanna Church of Spiritual Activism, Inc. by Oshanna Church
- July 8: Styles Tavern by Amy Buchanan Motz
- July 12: Sterling Design Group by Pressley Enterprises LLC
- July 13: Glosswor X Detailing Pros by David Todd Shields
- July 13: Brothers Painting by Esdras Henry Morales Mejia
- July 19: Middle Tree Embroidery by Dustin Robert Thompson
- July 21: Real Estate Rentals by Patricia J. Zimmerman, Zimmerman Family Trust
- July 22: Precision Landscaping and Lawncare Services by William Spencer Kilpatrick
- July 26: The Berkeley by Morganton Opco Holdings Inc.
- July 26: Project Crohn’s by FW Scholars
- July 27: Rocky Ridge Tractor Works by Joseph Lee Carpenter
- Aug. 1: Xstream Clean by Carly Wade and Michael Frescatore
- Aug. 1: Pitts Rental by Charles Pitts
- Aug. 3: Brown Mountain Lights Festival by Stacey Peek
- Aug. 4: And Hot Dogs for All by Jay Szabuniewicz
- Aug. 4: Foothills Handyman Services by Joshua James Marshall
- Aug. 18: NP Performance Horses by Nicholas Price
- Aug. 19: Yellow Gap Heating and Air by Nehemiah Haynes
- Aug. 24: Jones’ Tailored Fitness by Joseph Dakota Jones
- Aug. 25: AGL Aviation Services LLC by John Car
- Aug. 29: J.R. Smith Construction by Jeffrey Ray Smith Jr.
- Aug. 30: Family Food Mart by Nimesh M. Patel
- Aug. 30: Plumbers of America by Lucas Perez Ortiz
- Sept. 2: Kingdom Photography by Mariah Johna Cantrell
- Sept. 7: J&E Heavy Haul LLC by Edward and Jennifer Arnold
- Sept. 8: PS Construction by Patrick A. Smith
- Sept. 14: Ivaldy by Chase Turnbow
- Sept. 16: Reno Ready by James Civitello Jr.
- Sept. 23: Fox Construction and Painting Service by Steven Fox
- Sept. 30: Foothills Gear Garage by Joseph Clark Sawdy
- Oct. 3: Brandon Lynn’s “Swede Kustoms” by Brandon Lynn
- Oct. 7: K&A Pressure Washing by Allison Dawson
- Oct. 11: Megan Abee Media and Events by Megan T. Abee
- Oct. 11: Catawba Cabinet Company by Grady Rhoney
- Oct. 12: Cinquanto Painting by Christopher Cinquanto
- Oct. 12: TCB Cleaning Service by Tamra Crain Bollinger
- Oct. 12: Jody Self Realty by Rebecca Joanne Self
- Oct. 21: Jennifer’s Cleaning by Jennifer Jaeger
- Oct. 28: Kintsugi Healing by Katherine Cushman
- Oct. 28: Kellex Seating by Kellex Corporation Inc.
- Oct. 28: The Harmony Cushion Company by Quez D. Little
- Nov. 1: M&M Storage Solutions by James Douglas Morgan
- Nov. 4: D&D Contracting Solutions by D&D Transit Express LLC
- Nov. 7: Hart Grading, Land Clearing and Septic by Hart Real Estate LLC
- Nov. 9: Barker’s Towing and Recovery by Joey Barker
- Nov. 17: Refine Dental by Fiza and Associates, DMD, PLLC
- Nov. 21: Richard’s Painting of Hickory by Noah Painting LLC, Noah S. Brittain
- Nov. 22: Milestone Insurance by D. Keith Cannon, Cannon Financial Services Inc.
- Nov. 28: GDS – Morganton by Lauren McKeon, Republic Services of NC LLC
- Nov. 29: John’s Custom Woodworks by John Ward
- Nov. 29: Bormuth Associates by Alan Robert Bormuth
- Nov. 29: High Security Storage by Lisa T. King, T&L King Properties LLC
- Nov. 29: RE/MAX Southern Lifestyles by Bryan E. Black, Southern Lifestyles Real Estate LLC
- Nov. 30: Grandfather Medicinals by Stephen Michael Schahtschneider
- Nov. 30: Rise and Sign by David A. Lambert
- Dec. 5: HB Renovations by Harmon Lee Bumgarner Jr.
- Dec. 7: Taylor Motors No. 2 by Eldon Lee Smith, LeeJen Corp.
- Dec. 8: Environmental Water Supply by Kent Alan Thompson
- Dec. 9: Cottonwood Custom Homes by Polly Leadbetter
- Dec. 9: Engel and Volkers Foothills Lake James by Polly Leadbetter, Lake James Real Estate Inc.
- Dec. 9: Kutups Laser Creations and Gifts LLC by Trisha M. Crutchfield
- Dec. 9: Bless Your Heart Soapery LLC by Trisha M. Crutchfield
- Dec. 16: Penelope Moss Gift Shop by Jaylen Shipp, Penelope Moss LLC
- Dec. 16: Carolina Ground Services by Benny Kolb
- Dec. 19: Apex Property Management by Stephen Jason Henson
- Dec. 19: Mower Medic by Kristian Andrew Pittman
- Dec. 20: Tienda Grano De Mostaza by Victoriano Tigula Ajin
- Dec. 21: Zrodelta by Colton Sons, Carolina Defense Industries LLC, Victrix USA, Peace Geek
- Dec. 22: Zion Convenience by Saeed Ishaq
- Dec. 22: Wells and Seals Towing and Automotive by Jacob Wayne and Casey Nicole Gallington
- Dec. 28: Jason Reid DBA Reid’s Home Improvements by Robert J. Reid
- Dec. 30: Big A’s AFF Lawn Care by Christopher Alan Avery
- Dec. 30: Avery Taxi Service by Christoper Alan Avery
- Dec. 30: Super Natural Church of Morganton by Christopher Alan Avery