Aubrey Apr 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Man falls to his death in Linville Gorge Updated Apr 19, 2021 A man hiking with his son in the Linville Gorge on Saturday fell 40-60 feet to his death, emergency responders said. Crime News Burke County mugshots (March 28-April 3) Apr 22, 2021 The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of March 28- Apr. 3: Latest Headlines Watch Now: Video shows scene moments before fatal shooting occurred Updated Apr 22, 2021 A video showing Tate Boulevard moments before Zakylen Greylen Harris, a 7-year-old, was shot and killed was released by the Hickory Police Department Thursday. Local News Man injured, home destroyed in fire Saturday evening Updated Apr 18, 2021 A man was injured and his home destroyed in a Saturday night fire southwest of Morganton. Crime News Man lands drug trafficking, weapons charges Updated Apr 19, 2021 A man faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was found slumped over a steering wheel early Saturday morning. Crime News High-speed chase through 3 counties leads to arrest Updated Apr 17, 2021 LINCOLNTON — A high-speed vehicle chase through three counties, including Burke, led to a wreck and the arrest of a local man on Wednesday. Crime News Man ‘acting strangely’ airlifted after ramming head through aquarium, sheriff says Updated Apr 17, 2021 A man who was “acting strangely” had to be airlifted to a trauma center after ramming his head through an aquarium Thursday night. Latest Headlines UPDATE: Store owner charged after video shows dog lunging at man before being shot Updated Apr 16, 2021 UPDATE: The felony animal cruelty charge against Joshua Wayne Hawley will be dismissed in court Monday morning, District Attorney Scott Reilly… Crime News Man shoots grandson trying to break into his house Updated Apr 20, 2021 LONG VIEW — A Long View man shot his grandson when he tried to break into his house early Thursday morning. Latest Headlines Watch Now: Car crashes into Quick Cash Pawn Apr 20, 2021 A Nissan Rogue crashed into the Quick Cash Pawn on U.S. 70 SW shortly after 1 p.m. in Hickory.