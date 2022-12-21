Auditions, upcoming events announced at theatre

Asheville Community Theatre recently announced its lineup of upcoming auditions and events for the new year.

ACT will hold auditions for its Mainstage musical Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell on Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6-9 p.m. Callbacks will be Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6-9 p.m. Director Mark Jones seeks a large cast of all ages for this folksy musical inspired by 1940s Appalachia. Auditions are open to all in the community and no previous experience is required. Sign up for an audition timeslot on the theatre's website. Find out more at https://ashevilletheatre.org/get-involved/audition/.

"Native Gardens" Production

Gardens and cultures clash in "Native Gardens!" For new neighbors in Washington, D.C., a disagreement arises over a long-standing fence line between their homes. The conflict spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement.

With witty humor and engaging real-life drama, "Native Gardens" showcases conflict – and the worst and best ways to work it out. Directed by Candace Taylor, "Native Gardens" runs weekends Feb. 10 through Feb. 26 and is performed on the ACT Mainstage on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $29 and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the ACT box office. For more information, visit https://ashevilletheatre.org/mc_event/native-gardens/.

"Hay Fever" auditions

The Autumn Players will hold auditions for "Hay Fever" on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Mainstage at ACT. "Hay Fever" by Noel Coward will be performed as reader’s theatre. Director Marianne Lyon seeks four men and give women. No previous experience is required to audition. All audition material is provided at the auditions. Find out more information at https://ashevilletheatre.org/get-involved/audition/.

