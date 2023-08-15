Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth. — Psalm 57:5
Aug. 15 verse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the latest scoop on Root and Vine and Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge.
A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.
A man arrested in connection with a July home invasion in Morganton has ties to a crime spree that stretches across the Carolinas.
VALDESE—Residents in Valdese and beyond will get the chance to try a new restaurant come Thursday.
Two Wilkes County firefighters dead of gunshot wounds. SBI and Wilkes County deputies investigating.
A Wilkes County woman was shot and killed Wednesday, and a man linked to her death shot and killed himself, authorities said Thursday. The man…