Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you. — Philippians 4:9
Aug. 17 verse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.
Here's the latest scoop on Root and Vine and Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge.
HICKORY — Two people died Sunday when a small plane struck a power line and crashed into a western North Carolina lake, a city official said.
Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began…
Two Wilkes County firefighters dead of gunshot wounds. SBI and Wilkes County deputies investigating.
A Wilkes County woman was shot and killed Wednesday, and a man linked to her death shot and killed himself, authorities said Thursday. The man…