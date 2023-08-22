For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. — Matthew 6:14
Aug. 22 verse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burke County could be getting its first Sheetz convenience store.
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
A driver who was involved in the three-vehicle wreck that happened last month and which resulted in the deaths of two young people has been re…
A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.
Could heartburn meds raise odds for dementia? Plus, the number of daily steps to lengthen your life, and more health news
Older adults who use certain heartburn medications for years may have a heightened risk of developing dementia, a new study suggests.