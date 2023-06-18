ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Jung and Jonah Heim hit back-to-back homers, Adolis García had his MLB-leading 10th outfield assist among three defensive gems, and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Saturday.

Corey Seager also homered, his 10th on a solo shot in the seventh, as the Rangers won for just the third time in 10 games.

Jung's two-run homer put the Rangers in front in the second inning and Heim made it 3-1 seven pitches later off Trevor Richards in a bullpen game for Toronto.

García threw out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate to end the first. The Texas right fielder made a leaping catch on the warning track on a liner from George Springer to end the fifth.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 0: Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game to lead Milwaukee over visiting Pittsburgh.

Miley was one of Milwaukee's most reliable starting pitchers before spending a month on the injured list due to a lat strain. The lefthander was 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts before going on the IL on May 16.

REDS 10, ASTROS 3: Jonathan India hit a two run homer, and Will Benson had three hits and two RBIs to power surging Cincinnati past host Houston.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 2: Braxton Garrett allowed one run and four hits in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz had a two-run single, and Miami won in Washington.

CUBS 3, ORIOLES 2: Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and Chicago topped Baltimore at Wrigley Field for its season-high fifth straight win.

CARDINALS 5, METS 3: Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two run homer and St. Louis won in New York to snap a five-game losing streak.

BRAVES 10, ROCKIES 2: Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and homer-happy Atlanta won its fifth straight game with a rout of visiting Colorado.

PHILLIES 3, ATHLETICS 2 (12): Kyle Schwarber knocked in Cristian Pache with a go-ahead single in the 12th and Philadelphia beat host Oakland for its fifth straight win.

ROYALS 10, ANGELS 9: Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his major league debut and Kansas City rallied from an 8-2 deficit to defeat Los Angeles and snap a 10-game losing streak.

WHITE SOX 4, MARINERS 3 (11): Zach Remillard had three hits and two RBIs in his MLB debut after entering the game for an injured Tim Anderson, and Chicago rallied past host Seattle.

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0: Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI single in the fifth and host Minnesota's bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter against Detroit.

PADRES 2, RAYS 0: Blake Snell struck out 12 over six shutout innings, including every Tampa Bay starter at least once, and San Diego picked up a victory at home.

GIANTS 15, DODGERS 0: J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit grand slam, LaMonte Wade Jr. added a three-run homer, and San Francisco routed host Los Angeles.

D-BACKS 6, GUARDIANS 3: Jake McCarthy hit a goahead homer leading off the eighth, Corbin Carroll added a two-run shot, and Arizona launched three long balls in the inning to beat visiting Cleveland.