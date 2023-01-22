Bacot leads UNC in 80-69 win over NC State

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday.

Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for first place on UNC's career rebounding list, 1,221-1,219.

NC State's Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC, suffered a scary injury and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor. North Carolina's Leaky Black was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

NC State said Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and coach Kevin Keatts said Smith was taken to a hospital.

No information about Smith's condition was released, but the player took to Twitter late Saturday and posted: "I am fine appreciate all the prayers and concern," followed by a heart emoji.

"Our thoughts and prayers right now are with Terquavion," Keatts said after the game. "It's a very emotional situation for me right now. ... My prayers and my thoughts always go to my players in these types of moments."

There were four lead changes early in the second half before North Carolina built a 10-point lead on the strength of a 14-5 run. With Bacot scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the second half, the Tar Heels maintained a lead of at least seven points through the final nine minutes after Smith's injury.

Keatts said he believes his players handled the situation after Smith's injury well.

"Our guys are really close, a close-knit bunch," Keatts said. "I thought we handled it as best we could."

North Carolina's last field goal came on a Caleb Love jumper for a 74-65 lead with 1:47 remaining. Love, with four free throws, and Davis, with two, closed it out at the line.

Love finished with 16 points and made 9 of 10 free throws. Davis was 14-for-14 from the line and Bacot made all seven of his tries. The Tar Heels made only 20 field goals but were 36-for-39 from the line. A free throw by Jalen Washington was North Carolina's only bench point.

D.J. Burns and Jarkel Joiner scored 18 points each for NC State and Smith and Casey Morsell scored 12 each. The Wolfpack were outrebounded 42-27, grabbing only nine more boards than Bacot.

In the first half, a 3-pointer by Smith started a 13-0 run and a 3-pointer by Morsell capped it off, giving North Carolina State an 18-10 lead with 10:02 remaining.

Davis drained two 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 from the line in a 12-2 run that gave the Tar Heels a 24-20 lead. Davis had 16 points, with two 3-pointers and was 8-for-8 from the line in the first half and North Carolina led 34-33 at the break.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3), who have won three in a row and nine of the past 11, improved to 10-0 at home this season, including 5-0 in ACC play.

The loss snapped North Carolina State's four-game winning streak.

No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and No. 10 Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest 76-67. Kihei Clark added 12 points despite foul trouble. Virginia had a hot-shooting tear that pushed the Cavaliers to a 34-15 lead only to see the Demon Deacons climb back within a point with 8 1/2 minutes left. But Virginia got enough timely baskets and stops to hang on for coach Tony Bennett's 400th career victory. Damari Monsanto had a career-high 25 points for Wake Forest. He hit seven 3-pointers.

Clemson gets 51-50 victory over Hokies

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic, 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Tyson took a pass from Chauncey Wiggins left of the key, took a look at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through as the Tigers continued their surprise run on top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech had a final chance, but Hunter Cattoor's 3 was off the mark and Tyson came up with the loose ball as time expired.

Green Jr.'s 24 points carry Florida St. past Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points and Florida State won consecutive contests for the second time this season beating Pitt 71-64. Jamarius Burton's layup with 2:19 to go brought Pitt within 65-64, but Green responded with an immediate 3-pointer and the Panthers missed their last four shots. De'Ante Green made layups in consecutive possessions to break a 56-all tie and Florida State stayed ahead for the remainder. Burton scored 20 points for Pitt.

Boston College tops Notre Dame 84-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College complete a season-sweep of Notre Dame, earning a 84-72 victory. After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He set his previous season high with 17 points in the Eagles' 72-64 loss to North Carolina. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.