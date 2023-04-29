Merlefest was halted Friday when lightning was detected near the festival.

Some performances were canceled in the afternoon, and the dark clouds brought more rain to the already soaked and muddied grounds.

The music festival escaped violent weather, however, with wary eyes watching for a possible repeat later.

The crowd was not deterred. The music was worth slogging through the wet grass and abundance of mud. The place was packed.

A new face made his first appearance in the Plaza right before the rain came: Nigel Wearne from Australia. The singer-songwriter came to play on the stage where performers hope to get noticed and land a better venue at Merlefest.

He received healthy applause.

There were many favorites on hand throughout the festival, of course. Scythian made a much-appreciated impromptu acoustic appearance during the festival shutdown and all the amplifiers were turned off.

All hands were encouraged with the promise of better weather that was expected to hold – until today.

But, Merlefest fans will not back down from inclement conditions. Just give them the music.