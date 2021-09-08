Basketball, football coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases

In going public now with his mild symptoms, he hopes more people get vaccinated.

“I just encourage people to think about this,” said Calipari, who isolated himself from family members. “It is kids going back to schools that are not vaccinated that can bring it back to you or your family. It could happen. And if you are vaccinated, the chances of something serious happening are very, very, very slim.

“It’s your best chance of protecting yourself, maybe your family, your parents, whatever. ... There were breakthroughs, but they’re not that sick.”

The positive tests for Georgia and Ole Miss come despite both programs having met the Southeastern Conference’s 85% vaccination threshold to avoid further COVID testing and masking requirements. At Ole Miss in particular, Kiffin, his players and staff are fully vaccinated.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has a similar vaccination 85% threshold, in which schools meeting it only have to test once weekly as opposed to three times for programs that fall below it. Other schools, state and local protocols still must be followed.