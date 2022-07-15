Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Investigators expect to be at the scene on Curley's Fish Camp Road in Hildebran into Wednesday morning.
Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 40 in Burke County will start soon.
Officers say a Morganton man learned the hard way not to drink and drive after his car jumped a curb and ended up pointed to the sky, wedged b…
VALDESE — A long-time councilman announced at the end of the Valdese Town Council meeting Monday night that he was stepping down from the board.
It was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Dan Brand’s drone met an unfortunate end.
HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investiga…
VALDESE — It’s an exciting time to be a hiker in Burke County, especially if you’re in the Valdese area.
A man has been indicted for a November incident where an investigator said officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine strapped to hi…
A Morganton man shot his latest feature-length film in various locations across Burke County during the month of June.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A Burke County private Christian school is busy making preparations for its first day in its new building at the start of t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.