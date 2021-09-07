Bereavement tips

As you video the items, verbally describe the high-tech equipment, antiques, jewelry and important family items of value. Also show the sides or any manufacturer’s marks to help further identify the item. And read aloud the serial numbers. — HELOISE

Road rage hints

DEAR HELOISE: I appreciate your advice about ways to prevent road rage, and I would like to add something: As soon as it is safe to make a phone call, report it to the police. Describe the vehicle and driver, where it happened and which way the vehicle was headed, and provide the license plate number, if possible. The police will look for the driver, or at least note it so that if there are concerns in the future, it will be on record.

The driver might be impaired, under the influence, having a medical emergency, etc. Regardless, they are a menace to others, not just to you. We are a community, and it helps to consider how something like this can affect others. — RMB, SILVER SPRING, MD.

RMB, this is excellent advice. — HELOISE

Ringing the bell