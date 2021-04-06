Bill would ban treatment for trans people under 21

RALEIGH — Burke County's state senator is one of three North Carolina Republican lawmakers sponsoring a bill introduced Monday that would prevent doctors from performing gender reassignment surgery for transgender people younger than 21.

Under Senate Bill 514, named the "Youth Health Protection Act," medical professionals who facilitate a transgender person's desire to present themselves or appear in a way that is inconsistent with their biological sex could have their license revoked and face civil fines of up to $1,000 per occurrence. The measure bars doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery.

The bill also would compel state employees to immediately notify parents in writing if their child displays "gender nonconformity" or expresses a desire to be treated in a way that is incompatible with the gender they were assigned at birth.

LGBTQ advocates said they fear the bill would out people under 21 who tell state workers that they may be transgender.