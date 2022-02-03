Black woman will strengthen Court

It is sadly appropriate that Black History Month opens with Republicans, once more, failing to learn from it.

In this case, the ignorance involves President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will nominate a Black woman to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. The announcement brought predictable conservative complaints that Biden was putting a “woke” choice ahead of selecting the best candidate regardless of gender or race.

Republicans had no objection to President Ronald Reagan’s pledging to put the first woman on the court, which he did with the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.

Of course, cloaked within the complaint about Biden’s pledge is the implication that a Black woman couldn’t also be exceptionally well qualified.

Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, predicts that not a single Republican senator will support Biden’s pick, a remarkable statement given that the nominee has not yet been determined. What Wicker objects to is the same issue the Supreme Court will soon consider, affirmative action. Wicker presumes a preference by race and gender would produce a biased judge who will “misinterpret the law.”