Blaze
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rutherford County's South Mountain Distilling Co. owner Don Smith is expanding business to eastern Tennessee.
- Updated
Four people are dead after a possible explosion at a home in Lenoir.
- Updated
LENOIR — Police said Thursday that a 29-year-old man shot and killed his father and two sisters before setting their home on fire and killing …
- Updated
Police said Wednesday afternoon that four people found dead after an explosion appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
- Updated
The names of those found dead from gunshot wounds after an apparent home explosion Wednesday in Lenoir have been released.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Connelly Springs man received child sex charges after investigations by two law enforcement agencies.
- Updated
He pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female in McDowell County. Now, Dr. Diaa Hussein is facing two civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, according to court documents.
- Updated
VALDESE — For Chloe Gary, a little patience paid off.
- Updated
The man had serious injuries, but he was conscious and alert at the scene of the crash, troopers told The News Herald.
- Updated
Police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.