- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
- Updated
Benfield has seven different court dates set throughout the next three months.
- Updated
A traffic stop after a reported assault led to police allegedly finding several controlled substances on a man and in his vehicle late last month.
- Updated
A man was transported to the hospital after a wreck near Glen Alpine Monday evening.
- Updated
Here's how you can help Bennett Deaton, the homeless man whose dog was killed Sunday in downtown Morganton.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 18-24.
- Updated
A Morganton man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a dog was shot and killed Sunday.
- Updated
Bennett Deaton told The News Herald he forgives the man accused of shooting his 10-year-old pit bull mix, but that he needed to take a good look at his own heart.
- Updated
Connelly, who was charged in the shooting death of a homeless man's dog, has another court date set for May 20.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — After years and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and many calls to the Long View Police Department, a nuisance abat…