MILWAUKEE — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee's run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory Sunday over the Brewers.

Albies' 407-foot shot to left center on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero ended a string of 28²/³ consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers.

The National League East-leading Braves won two of three in Milwaukee, and the Brewers' advantage in the NL Central dipped to a half-game over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers and Reds begin a three-game series Monday in Milwaukee.

PHILLIES 8, GUARDIANS 5 (10): Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run 10th and flashed solid defense at first base, leading Philadelphia past host Cleveland to avoid a sweep.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 3: Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn homered as Baltimore beat host Tampa Bay to take three of four in the series and increase its lead in the AL East to two games.

REDS 7, D-BACKS 3: Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff home run and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping Cincinnati sweep visiting Arizona. The Reds have won five straight.

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 2: Cody Bellinger hit a home run and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed a run over 5²/³ innings, and Chicago won a four-game set against St. Louis at Wrigley Field.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 4 (12): Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th to lift Minnesota over Chicago for a series sweep at home. Alex Kirilloff hit the tying RBI double in a three-run ninth.

NATIONALS 6, GIANTS 1: Lane Thomas tied a franchise record with four stolen bases and Washington defeated visiting San Francisco for its first series sweep in nearly two years.

YANKEES 8, ROYALS 5: Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as New York defeated visiting Kansas City to complete its third series sweep of the season.

TIGERS 3, PADRES 1: Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, Alex Faedo allowed one hit and four walks in six shutout innings, and Detroit avoided a sweep against visiting San Diego.

RANGERS 8, DODGERS 4: Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a tworun double, and Texas overcame Max Muncy's first-inning grand slam to beat visiting Los Angeles and avoided a three-game sweep in a matchup of division leaders.

ANGELS 7, PIRATES 5: Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer as Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh in his final home game before the trade deadline.

MARLINS 3, ROCKIES 2 (10): Luis Arraez singled home the winning run in the 10th and Miami ended an eight-game losing streak with a win over visiting Colorado.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 3: Santiago Espinal singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Belt homered, and Toronto won in Seattle.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2: Mauricio Dubón homered with two outs in the top of the ninth, and Houston held on for a victory in Oakland.

RED SOX 6, METS 1: Rafael Devers' solo home run was just one of Boston's 15 hits and the Red Sox defeated New York at Fenway Park.