Meet Brianne, a petite, gorgeous & sweet young Calico. Brianne was found by a nice lady and was pregnant. She... View on PetFinder
Brianne
Related to this story
Most Popular
One construction worker is dead and another seriously injured after the workers were struck be a vehicle along N.C. Highway 150 on Monday afte…
Work to replace a bridge near the Morganton Heights Shopping Center could start this week.
A man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon west of Morganton. Deputies were called to a home on McDowell Church Road, off Morningstar Chu…
Click here to see video of a brief interview with the suspect while he sits in the back of a patrol car Wednesday afternoon after the chase ended.
MARION -- For more than 100 years, a stately mansion has graced the residential neighborhood along South Main Street in Marion. Now, this beau…