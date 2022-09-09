Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.
A downtown Morganton florist shut its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31 after nearly 42 years in business.
A man who has been wanted since the end of July for a statutory rape charge was arrested Friday.
A chase that started in Burke County ended with a PIT maneuver Wednesday night.
After decades of wearing variations of the same uniform, local sheriff’s deputies have a new style they say is more comfortable, more durable …
A man was charged after a motorcycle chase ended in a wreck Thursday.
A man was airlifted after a Thursday evening crash on N.C. 181.
VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council appointed a new member to fill an unexpired term, but it has another empty seat to worry about after anothe…
ICARD — The 13th installment of the “Five Miles of Wild” rivalry game between the East Burke and Draughn football teams turned out to be a spe…
Deer in North Carolina are at risk of contracting two deadly diseases:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.