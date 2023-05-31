Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAPITOL RIOT: Pauline Bauer, 55, a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison.

SYNAGOGUE MASSACRE: The trial of Robert Bowers, 50, charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, opened Tuesday with his own lawyer acknowledging Bowers planned and carried out the Oct. 27, 2018, massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people, and made hateful statements about Jewish people.

SCHOOL SHOOTING: Jury selection begins Wednesday as former Florida sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson is to be tried on charges that he failed to confront the gunman who murdered 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland five years ago.

FOOD POISONING: Food workers who showed up while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks with a known cause between 2017 and 2019, federal health officials said Tuesday. Norovirus and salmonella were the most common cause of 800 outbreaks.

KOSOVO: NATO will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs left 30 international soldiers wounded, the alliance announced Tuesday. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said an additional reserve battalion would be put on high readiness in case additional troops are needed.

US ECONOMY: The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from 103.7 in April. It's the fourth time in five months that overall U.S. consumer confidence declined.