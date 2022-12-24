Bucs rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive. The Cardinals got the ball to start overtime but eventually had to punt. Arizona (4-11) has lost five straight games, while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid. The Bucs (7-8) stayed a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the medicore NFC South. Tampa Bay has a crucial home game against Carolina next weekend.

Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot

BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and the Baltimore defense kept the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 victory that ended up assuring a playoff spot for the Ravens. About a half-hour after Baltimore took care of the Falcons, New England lost to Cincinnati to put the Ravens in the playoffs. The Ravens won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury.

Saints overcome deficit to beat Browns 17-10

CLEVELAND — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win over the Browns. Cleveland was officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints came in 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down with 19 seconds left. Kamara scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter.

Bengals hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still have a chance at the conference's top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Vikings edge Giants 27-24

MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Kirk Cousins threw for a score to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes left. That was set up by a blocked punt and gave the Vikings an eight-point lead. Saquon Barkley's 27-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass by Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it before the Vikings rallied again.

Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and the slumping Seattle offense as the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches for the AFC West champions. They remained tied with Buffalo at 12-3 for the conference's best record.

Bills beat Bears for AFC East

CHICAGO — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw for another in the game's closing minutes to cap an otherwise subpar outing to help the Bills secure their third straight division title with their sixth win in a row. Buffalo remained on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It's tied with West leader Kansas City but has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Texans beat skidding Titans 19-14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14. Kickoff was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. This was the coldest home game in Titans history. The Texans weren't bothered much by their coldest game this season.

Steelers rally past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders, just like it did 50 years and a day ago with Harris' "Immaculate Reception." Las Vegas was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason. Harris died on Wednesday, and the Steelers went ahead with their plans to retire his No. 32 during the game.

Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He has thrown two TD passes in four straight games for the 49ers and has won all three of his starts as San Francisco keeps the pressure on Minnesota in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Prescott, Cowboys top Eagles 40-34

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher's go-ahead kick. Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass into the end zone on fourth-and-10 wasn't anywhere near a receiver.

Rams' rout Broncos 51-14

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores. Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams' six sacks of Russell Wilson. Wilson passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion. It was the Rams' first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since a 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.

Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, Green Bay's defense had four takeaways and the Packers came from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers (7-8) have won their past three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two regular to make the postseason.