Independence Day is almost here and you have all kinds of activities and family gatherings planned and little time to prepare the food that you’ll need for them. Burke County 4-H has the solution. 4-H is offering a Boston Butt presale, to raise money to support Burke County 4-H youth activities.

Each butt is $45 and will be pre-smoked and come with sauce. You can pay by cash or check only. Butts will be available for pick-up on July 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton, NC. To place your order, call our office at 828-764-9480. Presale ends July 1 or until we are sold out, so call now to make sure you’re prepared for all your Independence Day activities.