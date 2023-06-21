Independence Day is almost here and you have all kinds of activities and family gatherings planned and little time to prepare the food that you’ll need for them. Burke County 4-H has the solution. 4-H is offering a Boston Butt presale, to raise money to support Burke County 4-H youth activities.
Each butt is $45 and will be pre-smoked and come with sauce. You can pay by cash or check only. Butts will be available for pick-up on July 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton, NC. To place your order, call our office at 828-764-9480. Presale ends July 1 or until we are sold out, so call now to make sure you’re prepared for all your Independence Day activities.
Nicki Carpenter is an Extension Agent specializing in 4-H & Youth Development for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or at nicki_carpenter@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, Morganton, NC 28655 or on the web at burke.ces.ncsu.edu.