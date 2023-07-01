Congratulations to the graduates of Burke Middle College Class of 2023! We are so proud of you in all of your accomplishments that have led up to this exciting milestone in your life. When you came to BMC two years ago, you entered as the first cohort under our Career Academies. We hope this academy experience has provided a more personalized and connected innovative high school experience. Since you are the first cohort of graduates that we have under the academy model, we will recognize you through a more personalized graduation based on your academy that you started when you first came to BMC. We are so excited to celebrate you and all of your accomplishments during the graduation ceremony. Through the Academy model 87% of our graduating class is leaving high school with an associate’s degree or college certificate. Fifty two percent of our students are graduating with a college transfer associate’s degree that will allow them to enter into a university as a sophomore or junior. Thirty three percent of our students are graduating with a Career and Technical Education certificate that has prepared you to enter the workforce upon graduation. We are so proud of you. I am excited to see what wonderful things all of our Burke Middle College students will accomplish in the future. You are an amazing group of young adults and will soon make your mark on the world by giving your all to make it a better place. You should be proud of all that you have accomplished this year and during your time in high school.