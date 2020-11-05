Company to expand and add jobs in Morganton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., confirmed the information in the Furniture Today story was accurate and his organization has been working with the company on the expansion project. However, he said the project is ongoing and there are a lot of details to work out.

Wood said BDI is very happy to be working with the company on the project.

“Ekornes has been great for the community and we’re very happy to have them here and to have them growing,” Wood said. “They’re a great partner.”

Wood said BDI will be looking at applying for a state building reuse grant for the project.

The grant, if approved, would require a 5% local match, which would be presented to the county and the city of Morganton for consideration, he said.

Wood said he will try to get the request for a grant match on the county commissioners’ and city’s December agendas. He said application for the grant is in January with a February award date.

Wood said he will release more details about the project as BDI and the company work them out.